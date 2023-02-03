Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.85 EPS.

Hologic Stock Up 0.2 %

Hologic stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.57. 939,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,718. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day moving average is $71.90. Hologic has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $85.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hologic will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.08.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

