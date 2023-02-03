Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.61

Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.61 and traded as high as $21.25. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 48,044 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $239.40 million, a P/E ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.58 million during the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.64%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Hooker Furnishings in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 584.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

Further Reading

