Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Hope Bancorp worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HOPE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.72. 261,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,684. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

