Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.87. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

About Horizon Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

