Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Horizon Global Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE HZN opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.87. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.97 million during the quarter.
About Horizon Global
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
