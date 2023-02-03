H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of HRUFF stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HRUFF)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.