H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at National Bank Financial

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HRUFF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HRUFF stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

