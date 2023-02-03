HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,574 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after buying an additional 1,321,468 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $10,465,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,797,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
HSBC Stock Performance
NYSE:HSBC opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.60.
HSBC Company Profile
HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.
