HSBC Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $75.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $56.80 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.38.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $52.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 352,679 shares of company stock valued at $19,717,399. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 421,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after acquiring an additional 78,547 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.