Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after buying an additional 474,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.