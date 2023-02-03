Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 893,022 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.50 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,579 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

