ICON (ICX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.44 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $205.20 million and $10.44 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 946,140,616 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 946,088,659.8301654 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22240745 USD and is up 7.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $25,346,235.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

