IDEX Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.70 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.75. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IEX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.25.

IEX stock opened at $225.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. IDEX has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

