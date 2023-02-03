IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.98 to $2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13. IDEX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.25.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.72. 4,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,199. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the third quarter worth $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.