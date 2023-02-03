IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 32,488 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,025,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after buying an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $417.90. 1,568,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,569. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.08.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

