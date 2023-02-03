IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,119 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 159,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

