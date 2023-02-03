IFP Advisors Inc Buys 25,192 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after buying an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,332,000 after buying an additional 888,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,332,000 after acquiring an additional 796,841 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,884. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

