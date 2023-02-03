IFP Advisors Inc Buys 40,888 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,888 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.