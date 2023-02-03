IFP Advisors Inc Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.01. 172,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,618. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.09.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

