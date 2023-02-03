IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,548,000 after buying an additional 13,811,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,677,000 after buying an additional 2,382,202 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after buying an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. Finally, Johns Hopkins University purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,463,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,709,825. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

