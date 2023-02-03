IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 15,651 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.16. 237,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $49.71.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.