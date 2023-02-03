IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 16,009 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,009 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $382.30. 1,856,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

