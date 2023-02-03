IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,234 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,863,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MUB traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $108.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,762,635. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $113.80.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.