IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,469 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.68. 1,123,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,691. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.