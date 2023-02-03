Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.40-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.17 billion-$16.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.89 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.80 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of ITW traded up $10.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.54. 2,240,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,657. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.