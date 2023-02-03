Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.40-9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.34. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.40-$9.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.29.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $5.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,164. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Further Reading

