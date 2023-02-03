IMC Chicago LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,411 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.23% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 343,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 258,790 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after acquiring an additional 321,671 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 241.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 186,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after buying an additional 131,737 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $10,782,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,928,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,748,789. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.