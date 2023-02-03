IMC Chicago LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Get Rating) by 459.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 572,558 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 3.94% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $19,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 529,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 156,514 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 70.8% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 357,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 148,146 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the second quarter worth $2,571,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter valued at $1,745,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 10.7% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 577,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 55,768 shares during the period.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA QID traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 8,158,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,792,411. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.