ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Down 4.5%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. 299,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,175,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 75.89% and a negative net margin of 210.33%. On average, analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 332.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after buying an additional 11,549,815 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth $29,624,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,225,000 after buying an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $4,754,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

