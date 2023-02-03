Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Gap Down to $18.29

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.29, but opened at $16.40. Immunovant shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 55,623 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $67,552.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at $16,698,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 32.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.