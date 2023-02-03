IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Shares Down 1.4%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 74,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 104,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

IMPACT Silver Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$53.35 million and a PE ratio of -180.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.32.

Get IMPACT Silver alerts:

IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.79 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.