Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires 270 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Insulet were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $930,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insulet Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $292.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,220.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.21 and its 200 day moving average is $270.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.