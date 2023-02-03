Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 3,309 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 138.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lumentum by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 352.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,549,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.21.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $62.36 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $105.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

