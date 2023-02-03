Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,305,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,547,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 629,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,245,000 after purchasing an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,520,000 after buying an additional 28,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $480.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $431.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.40. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.63 and a 1 year high of $670.61.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

