Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $422,000 Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.93.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 2.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The business had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $99,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 78,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,387 shares of company stock worth $1,483,766 over the last three months. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.