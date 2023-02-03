Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $498,000 Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Shares of MTN opened at $260.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.84 and a 200-day moving average of $235.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.