Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.3 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. StockNews.com cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

