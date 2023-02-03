Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Hologic by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX opened at $84.44 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $85.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.54.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

