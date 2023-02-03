Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 170 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Workday from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Workday from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.47.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday Trading Up 3.1 %

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of -154.02, a P/E/G ratio of 189.05 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.65 and its 200 day moving average is $159.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.