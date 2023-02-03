Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,002 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,114,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,169,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,217,000 after purchasing an additional 294,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

