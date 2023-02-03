Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 2,965 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,024,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,475,000 after acquiring an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 733,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 489,972 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

