Impinj (PI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.
Impinj Stock Performance
Shares of PI stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Impinj has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60, a PEG ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.36.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 20.3% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 427,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 72,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.
Impinj Company Profile
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impinj (PI)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.