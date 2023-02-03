Impinj (PI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Impinj to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of PI stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Impinj has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $142.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60, a PEG ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 2.36.

Get Impinj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Impinj from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $109.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 47,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,615.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Impinj news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,661,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.13, for a total transaction of $79,611.74. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,139 shares in the company, valued at $6,275,615.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 452,413 shares of company stock worth $53,352,919 in the last 90 days. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its holdings in Impinj by 20.3% in the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 427,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,146,000 after purchasing an additional 72,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.