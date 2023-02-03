IndiGG Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $37,658.46 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

