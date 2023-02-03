Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $15.76 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $98.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

