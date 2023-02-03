Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 15.25%.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 302,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,168. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.

Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.2192 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

IFNNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.96) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €42.50 ($46.20) to €47.40 ($51.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.99.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

