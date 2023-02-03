Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 15.25%.
Infineon Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 302,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,168. Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48.
Infineon Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a $0.2192 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.