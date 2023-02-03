Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $81.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ingevity from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.67.

Ingevity Price Performance

NYSE:NGVT opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $87.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingevity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

