InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

InPlay Oil Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE:IPO traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.72. 604,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.13. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$237.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About InPlay Oil

IPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

