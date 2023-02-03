Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Inrad Optics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.17 and a beta of -0.20.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

See Also

