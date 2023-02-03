Insider Buying: Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Senior Officer Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$13,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 565,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$424,250.25.
Lara Exploration Stock Down 1.3 %
Lara Exploration stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$34.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.
Lara Exploration Company Profile
