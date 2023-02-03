Insider Buying: Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA) Senior Officer Purchases 17,500 Shares of Stock

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher Randall Macintyre bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$13,125.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 565,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$424,250.25.

Lara Exploration Stock Down 1.3 %

Lara Exploration stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,797. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. Lara Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$34.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

Lara Exploration Company Profile

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Planalto copper project, in which the company has an option to acquire 100% interest located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.

