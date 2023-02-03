Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Sells $1,615,276.47 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ciena Stock Performance
NYSE CIEN opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.