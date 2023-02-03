Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Sells $1,615,276.47 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CIEN opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.35. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 98.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 115.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

