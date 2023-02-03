Insider Selling: Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Insider Sells $70,916.55 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $70,916.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,621.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %
CNCE opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.
Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.