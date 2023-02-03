Insider Selling: Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Insider Sells $70,916.55 in Stock

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 8,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $70,916.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,621.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

CNCE opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concert Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNCE shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 9,436.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.