Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CEO Sells $1,286,750.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Samarth Kulkarni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 28th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $1,023,250.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00.

Shares of CRSP opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.46. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

